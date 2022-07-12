San Diego pride

What Streets Will Be Closed For the 2022 San Diego Pride Parade?

Beginning as early as 4 a.m. July 16, some streets will be impacted by the San Diego Pride Parade

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego’s Pride Parade is ready to celebrate the LGBTQ community this month as countless other parades and rallies are held nationwide in June.

In America’s Finest City, thousands of community members, allies and organizations will flock uptown to march from Hillcrest toward Bankers Hill. This being the first year the big celebration is back following its pandemic-induced, virtual events, folks are eagerly awaiting for the rain-or-shine parade.

To prepare locals for street closures and other impacts from the parade, here's a look at what to expect:

No Parking Zones beginning at 4 a.m. July 16:

  • Centre Street (from University Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Normal Street (from University Avenue to Washington Street)
  • Robinson Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Lincoln Avenue (from Cleveland Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Evans Place (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Harvey Milk Street (from Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • University Avenue (from 6th Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Brookes Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • 6th Avenue (from Upas Street to University Avenue)
  • Ivy Lane (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Balboa Drive in Balboa Park
  • Polk Avenue (from Normal Street to Park Boulevard)
Closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16

  • Centre Street (from University Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Cleveland Avenue – Northbound lane (from Richmond to Washington Streets)
  • Lincoln Avenue (from Cleveland Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Normal Street (from University Avenue to Washington Street)
  • Harvey Milk Street (from Cleveland Avenue to Centre Street)

Closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16

  • University Avenue (from 6th Avenue to Park Boulevard)
  • Evans Place (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • 6th Avenue (from Upas Street to University Avenue)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Balboa Drive in Balboa Park
  • Brookes Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Robinson Ave (from 5th to 6th Avenues)
  • Ivy Lane (from 5th to 6th Avenues)

Participating in the big march or want to spectate from the sides? Here's a look at the parade route:

A look at the San Diego Pride Parade map route for 2022.
San Diego LGBT Pride
A look at the San Diego Pride Parade map route for 2022.

