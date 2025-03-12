The Trump administration has fired and laid off thousands of federal employees, and further job cuts are on the way.

NBC Washington asked government workers and contractors to weigh in on the impact of the cuts and other actions by the White House and Department of Government Efficiency.

“The current treatment of civil servants isn’t just a slap in the face; it’s a punch in the gut. The majority of civil servants are in that role because they genuinely care about serving the public in critical-need areas like housing, education, and veterans’ support,” someone who identified themselves as a Department of Veterans Affairs employee wrote.

Dozens of others wrote about their work ethic, their feelings of betrayal and heartbreak, and their trouble finding child care on short notice after employees were ordered to return to offices. Here’s a glimpse of what federal workers say they're going through now.

The NBC Washington I-Team wants to hear from federal workers, government contractors and local viewers impacted by the upheaval in federal government. To reach us, you can email tips@news4iteam, call 202-885-4444 or find us on Signal. Reporter Ted Oberg can be found on Signal at tednbc4.06. Producer Rick Yarborough can be found on Signal at RickonTV.24. Producer Katie Leslie can be found on Signal at kleslienbc4.52