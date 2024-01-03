What are those sand walls popping up on Coronado beaches? City crews explain

Seeing walls of sand on the beach in front of the Hotel Del Coronado? They're not the work of amateur sand castle builders. Those are "beach berms" that city crews put up last week to protect the beach from further coastal erosion as king tides hit coasts across San Diego County this past weekend.

City crews could be seen on Wednesday moving more sand back onto the beach, ensuring the existing berms are maintained in preparation of potential storms and high surf conditions, according to the City of San Diego.

Each day during high surf events, crews will be on the beach rebuilding the berms. It's best not to disturb them.

The waves are calmer now that the high surf has subsided, but now the cleanup and repairs are underway. NBC 7'S Amber Frias reached out to the City of San Diego to get an update on their progress.