Wet Wednesday Morning as Scattered Showers Travel Across San Diego County

Remember to take it easy behind the wheel since the inclement weather will make for slick conditions on the road

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Early morning scattered showers across San Diego County will make for a wet Wednesday and slick conditions on the road in some areas.

First Alert Doppler 7 is tracking light to moderate rainfall in the region as moisture travels from north to south. Although the majority of the county has experienced mostly light rain, some parts of San Diego have been hit with occasionally stronger rain.

These scattered showers will continue to dampen the county through the afternoon as offshore thunderstorms may make their way to the coast.

These conditions may make for a muggy morning as humidity values across San Diego County will stay in the low-80s to mid-90s, mostly on the western part of the region. The pockets of rain wet weather is a welcomed change after a particularly dry winter season.

Things will start clearing up as the day progresses and the inclement conditions will likely start to dissipate during the afternoon. The county will begin to warm up again by the weekend.

