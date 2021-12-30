Wet Weather Lingers in San Diego County With Spotty Showers

Lingering rain is here to stay and will deliver more showers to the region, with North County getting the most wet weather on Thursday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the region's flood watch was canceled overnight since the position of the storm appears to have changed and therefore, will not impact San Diego County as strongly as once forecasted.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We’re still going to see some rain today but it looks like now, the center of the storm might be a little bit farther offshore," Parveen said.

This will spare most of the region from heavy rain, though North County is the area most likely to get more inclement weather on Thursday. The majority of the county can count on getting spotty showers in the afternoon, with some heavier bits of isolated rain as the day progresses.

“It certainly does not look like we should be seeing as widespread of heavy rain as we did yesterday but again, because of that storm position,” Parveen explained.

Rainfall totals look to be about 1/10 of an inch across the county. In North County, however, rain totals have the potential to reach nearly half an inch.

Thursday's storm continues a trend of wet weather that has drenched San Diego County the past week. Those who are tired of the rain can rejoice in knowing that the weekend looks clear of inclement weather, meaning the region can ring in the New Year under dry conditions.