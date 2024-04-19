Westfield UTC expanding with wing of new restaurants, stores, parking

One of the most popular and largest shopping malls in San Diego is getting bigger.

The Westfield UTC shopping mall in La Jolla is currently under construction where the old Nordstrom store was located before it was torn down in 2022.

Westfield UTC’s parent company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said it’s building two new restaurants, several boutique stores, and adding another valet parking area on the footprint of the old Nordstrom location along La Jolla Village Drive.

The La Jolla mall has undergone several upgrades during the last decade. URW did not say how much construction would cost. They said it’s expected to begin opening in phases beginning in 2026.

“Westfield UTC is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle destination that continues to build on its longstanding legacy to deliver one of the best customer experiences in California,” said Kim Brewer, URW’s Senior Vice President for Development. “This project presents an exciting opportunity to unlock the full potential of the former Nordstrom space, adding something completely fresh for our guests and ensuring its continued positive impact in the community.”