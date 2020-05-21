Westfield Shopping Centers Reopening San Diego Locations

As Gov. Gavin Newsom approved San Diego County's request to move into an accelerated phase 2 reopening, which would allow modified in-store retail shopping, Westfield Shopping Centers announced Thursday that it would reopen its San Diego locations.

Westfield UTC, Mission Valley, North County, and Plaza Bonita will reopen on Friday, May 29 with modified hours.

They will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual retailer's hours will vary.

“We are excited to welcome back guests and come together as a community again,” said Nino Rodriguez, VP of shopping center management. “As we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our centers will be equipped to provide a healthy, clean, and safe environment for our customers, retailers, and employees."

Each center will implement relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities, which are the following:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following the CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines

Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks, and other preventative measures.

In addition, the centers will continue working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up to make it easy for customers to pick up purchases. For more information on which retailers are participating and where each pickup location is, make sure to visit each center's website.

Westfield will continue to offer its "Answer on the Spot" program where customers will be able to text or webchat from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to get answers to questions about store and center hours.

The service can be reached via the following numbers:

Westfield UTC: (858) 914-2752

Westfield Mission Valley: (619) 324-3686

Westfield North County: (760) 232-6217

Westfield Plaza Bonita: (619) 485-1770

Further information on each center including individual retailer and restaurant operating hours, health and safety practices, can be found by visiting Westfield UTC, Westfield Mission Valley, Westfield North County, and Westfield Plaza Bonita.