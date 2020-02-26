San Diego

Westbound SR-56 to Close Overnight

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Caltrans crews will close all lanes of westbound State Route 56 overnight on Wednesday as part of the Torrey Meadows Bridge Project.

The closure will happen from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on SR-56 between Camino Del Sur and Carmel Valley Road.

Drivers will be detoured to the Camino Del Sur off-ramp and will continue north on Camino Del Sur to westbound Carmel Valley Road SR-56 on-ramp.

Torrey Meadows Bridge Project will connect the northbound and southbound communities of Carmel Valley and eliminate nearly two miles of out of direction travel for both sides, Caltrans said.

