Westbound SR-52 Convoy Street Off-ramp 36-hour Weekend Closure

The westbound State Route 52 Convoy Street off-ramp will close this weekend as crews begin the process of applying a continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP).

Crews will be working nightly on this project that is expected to be completed by the end of the month, Caltrans said. Motorists are advised to slow down and obey the speed reduction signs posted on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

The closure is part the $16.5 million project to smooth the pavement on SR-52 between State Route 163 and Interstate 805.

CRCP uses reinforced steel in combination with other design properties such as slab thickness and concrete materials to prevent traffic and environmental distress, Caltrans said. This process will reduce the number of occasions crews will have to close the ramp to make repairs.

Those headed to the Miramar Landfill will not be affected as the landfill closes at 4 p.m. on Saturday's