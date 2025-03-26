All lanes of westbound SR-52 in Kearny Mesa area to close this weekend: Caltrans

All lanes of westbound state Route 52 in the Kearny Mesa area are expected to be closed this weekend due to roadwork, officials said.

The closure, which starts at 9 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Monday, is from SR-163 to Interstate 805, according to Caltrans.

Here is the planned detour route in place during this weekend's closure:

I-15 to I-8 detour: Take the connector to southbound I-15 to westbound I-8; continue on I-8 to northbound I-805; take I-805 to the SR-52 connectors

Drivers that continue past I-15 will be diverted onto southbound SR-163.

During construction, Caltrans said residents and businesses should expect noise and lighting.

Weather, traffic incidents and other factors could change the roadwork schedule, the agency said.