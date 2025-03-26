traffic

All lanes of westbound SR-52 in Kearny Mesa area to close this weekend: Caltrans

The closure, which starts at 9 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Monday, is from SR-163 to Interstate 805, according to Caltrans.

By Danielle Smith

Getty Images

All lanes of westbound state Route 52 in the Kearny Mesa area are expected to be closed this weekend due to roadwork, officials said.

Here is the planned detour route in place during this weekend's closure:

  • I-15 to I-8 detour: Take the connector to southbound I-15 to westbound I-8; continue on I-8 to northbound I-805; take I-805 to the SR-52 connectors
A map from Caltrans showing the I-15 to I-8 detour.
Caltrans
A map from Caltrans showing the I-15 to I-8 detour.

Drivers that continue past I-15 will be diverted onto southbound SR-163.

During construction, Caltrans said residents and businesses should expect noise and lighting.

Weather, traffic incidents and other factors could change the roadwork schedule, the agency said.

