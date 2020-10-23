Closure

Westbound Lanes of SR-52 to Close This Weekend to Smooth Pavement

If the weather permits it, all westbound lanes of SR-52 between State Route 163 and Interstate 805 will close from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

State Route 52 in Google Maps
Google Maps

State Route 52 will be closed this weekend as construction crews will be working around the clock to smooth the pavement.

If the weather permits it, all westbound lanes of SR-52 between State Route 163 and Interstate 805 will close from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

There will be two detours available for motorists:

  • Use SR-163, to westbound interstate 8, to northbound interstate 5 to SR-52.
Caltrans San Diego Twitter
  • Use I-15 to the Miramar Road off-ramp, go east on Miramar Road to southbound 1-805 on-ramp, to SR-52.
Caltrans San Diego Twitter
Crews Will Flatten SR-52 With 4,000 Holes

Crews began in late August on a $16.5 million project to smooth the pavement between SR-163 and I-805. Crews are working daily to complete the project by early November.

At least one lane will remain open during construction on weeknights between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Motorists are advised to slow down and obey the speed signs posted.

This article tagged under:

Closurecaltrans san diegoState Route 52
