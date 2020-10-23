Westbound Lanes of SR-52 to Close This Weekend to Smooth Pavement

State Route 52 will be closed this weekend as construction crews will be working around the clock to smooth the pavement.

If the weather permits it, all westbound lanes of SR-52 between State Route 163 and Interstate 805 will close from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

There will be two detours available for motorists:

Use SR-163, to westbound interstate 8, to northbound interstate 5 to SR-52.

Caltrans San Diego Twitter

Use I-15 to the Miramar Road off-ramp, go east on Miramar Road to southbound 1-805 on-ramp, to SR-52.

Caltrans San Diego Twitter

Crews began in late August on a $16.5 million project to smooth the pavement between SR-163 and I-805. Crews are working daily to complete the project by early November.

At least one lane will remain open during construction on weeknights between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Motorists are advised to slow down and obey the speed signs posted.