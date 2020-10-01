West Hills High Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus: GUHSD

A West Hills High School staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the Grossmont Union High School District announced Thursday. The announcement comes just two days after district campuses reopened for in-person instruction.

At least 23 students across multiple classes were switched back to distance learning for the next two weeks, according to the district.

"School leadership, in conjunction with public health officials, has determined that there is no need at this time to close our school for in-person learning. We have cleaned and disinfected, as appropriate, and our campus has been deemed safe for occupancy," a letter from West Hills Principal Robin Ballarin said.

Many GUHSD students returned to campuses Tuesday as part of the district’s Level 2 of reopening. In this level, 25% of students have in-person instruction for one day a week and continue with distance learning the remaining four days.

Students are assigned to an attendance group that determines what day they go to school.

