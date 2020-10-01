Grossmont Union High School District

West Hills High Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus: GUHSD

By Rafael Avitabile and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

West Hills High School
Google Maps

A West Hills High School staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the Grossmont Union High School District announced Thursday. The announcement comes just two days after district campuses reopened for in-person instruction.

At least 23 students across multiple classes were switched back to distance learning for the next two weeks, according to the district.

"School leadership, in conjunction with public health officials, has determined that there is no need at this time to close our school for in-person learning. We have cleaned and disinfected, as appropriate, and our campus has been deemed safe for occupancy," a letter from West Hills Principal Robin Ballarin said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 305 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Additional Deaths Reported

cool zones Sep 29

Trying to Beat the Heat? Cool Zones Offering Relief Throughout County

Many GUHSD students returned to campuses Tuesday as part of the district’s Level 2 of reopening. In this level, 25% of students have in-person instruction for one day a week and continue with distance learning the remaining four days.

Students are assigned to an attendance group that determines what day they go to school.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Grossmont Union High School DistrictWest Hills High School
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us