We're in the middle of another holiday season surge in RSV, flu and maybe COVID cases in San Diego

Influenza and RSV cases have been spiking in San Diego County since mid-October, and as temperatures continue to drop and the holidays bring more people together inside, doctors are making sure their urgent care and telemedicine staff can handle more volume.

“We are making sure that our urgent cares are staffed, we are making sure that our virtual urgent cares are staffed and we tend to actually increase capacity around those times because we do see it,” Dr. Abisola Olulade, chief impact officer at Sharp-Reese Stealy.

Olulade said this spike is only the beginning.

“And if the past is predictive of the future, that is what we will see when people are traveling and they are spending more time together, spending more time indoors,” said Olulade.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Last year, the county saw the most flu cases in at least the last decade. By this time last year, over 5,400 flu cases had been recorded. So far this year we’re only at 1,223.

Still, Olulade said they are ready for whatever comes their way. She hopes the community is also prepared.

“You want to make sure you do all the usual things,” Olulade said. “Like you know, hand washing, staying home if you're sick, make sure that you're up to date on your shots.”

County data does not reflect a spike in coronavirus cases but Olualade said that doesn’t mean the virus isn't also circulating. Unlike RSV and the flu, most people can test for coronavirus at home and positive at-home tests often go unreported and are harder to track.