Well … What Do We Talk About Now?

This is the first Thursday since March that we've had no Padres game to break down or look forward to. Don't worry. That empty hole in your soul can always be filled by the OnFriar Podcast.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp give some final feedback on what that NLCS in Philadelphia was really like and start to look forward to the off-season, which should not be short on intrigue (with AJ Preller around it never is).

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.