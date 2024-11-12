Weather shift could bring rain, snow to San Diego County this weekend

Warmer conditions could turn chilly and rainy -- and potentially even snowy -- by the end of the week for San Diego County, forecasters said.

A storm system churning off the coast of Northern California could bring San Diego County some rain and potentially snow to elevations above 5,000 feet by the weekend.

The first chance for showers would be Thursday night into Friday, according to some weather models, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Other models indicate the storm could produce only light rain for San Diego County.

"As we get closer, we'll get a better idea about how much rain and the timing of the system, how it could impact San Diego County and who would see rain," Martell said.

Ahead of the storm system, the week is starting with a slight warm-up and sunny and windy conditions.

Desert areas are expected to experience sunny conditions and highs hitting the upper 70s to low 80s through the week. The mountains are also expected to see some sun, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

The inland valley areas could see some light winds beginning Monday, with mostly sunny conditions and highs reaching the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

A trough of low pressure will dig into Southern California Monday afternoon and during the overnight hours, bringing strong westerly wind gusts over the mountains and deserts. Those wind gusts will range from 30-45 mph, but the stronger winds will be over the deserts.