Weekend rain mellows out in San Diego County, Santa Ana winds move in

Light showers scattered over mostly North San Diego County and a little on the coasts Sunday morning, before the weather is expected to dry out for the rest of Sunday, NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Light rain showers were mostly moving across southeast and southwest San Diego County and onto coastal slopes, the National Weather Service of San Diego said.

Cloud cover will start off Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., the sun will peak through and temperatures will stay in the 60s by the coasts. Better chances of sunshine will carry through to the rest of your day, Martell said. Expect fair and partly cloud conditions to round out Sunday afternoon.

Overnight, rainfall totals reached about 0.05 inches or less, according to the NWS.

Here's a look at how much rain we've seen across the region over the past two days: https://t.co/A3YGyTg9J0 Look at us here in Rancho Bernardo with the top spot ☺️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uPzgxiy9Dw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 19, 2023

A wind advisory has been issued for the mountains and deserts starting overnight Sunday into 4 p.m. Martell said. Winds will stay between 25-35 mph, but could pick up to 50 mph and possibly stronger.

Thanksgiving week weather

Following the storm's departure, the region will experience a quick transition to warm and dry weather early next week, accompanied by strong north and east Santa Ana winds Sunday night through Tuesday, the NWS advised.

Winds from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph will blow through the region, putting the mountains and inland valleys in a High Wind Watch, Martell said.

Humidity levels could drop below 20% Monday and Tuesday, which will elevate fire weather concern for the area.

Temperatures will warm up Monday and Tuesday as a result, bringing daytime highs across the valleys into the low 80s and uppers 70s at the coast.

Thanksgiving Day will be fair with mostly sunny skies and lower temperatures, perfect for cooling down after cooking by the hot oven all day. Daytime highs from the upper 60s at the coast, low 70s for the inland valleys, upper 50s for the mountains, upper 70s for the desert, Martell said.

⚠️ Strong Santa Ana Winds Incoming ⚠️



Gusty north and east winds will occur Sunday night through Tuesday. Take a look at our video update from our weather office to see the latest forecast and how you can stay safe: https://t.co/cAhAsI9hiX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IWJNs65fqJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 18, 2023

