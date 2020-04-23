Weather Warm-Up: Near-Record Temps to Hit San Diego

Good morning, #SoCal! ☀️ Temperatures will continue to warm up today as high pressure builds over the region. Check out the forecast highs for today below! #cawx pic.twitter.com/RPI3LAFBZB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 23, 2020

San Diego County will see near-record high temperatures across its inland valleys this Friday and Saturday as a heatwave moves through the region.

According to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast, the warm-up starts Thursday but really kicks up a notch Friday.

“We’re going to warm up pretty quickly today,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Thursday morning.

Parveen said Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday, and Friday will be much hotter. A heat advisory will be in effect for the inland valleys and foothills from 11 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. She said it would be “unseasonably hot.”

The National Weather Service said we can expect high temperatures in the mid-90s during that heat advisory. San Diego’s lower deserts will likely hit 100 degrees.

“A few areas will see record-high temperatures Friday,” Parveen added.

🌡️ High Temps Thu-Sat 🌡️



Temps will continue to increase, with the hottest days on Fri and Sat. Many inland valleys will be well in the 90s, with the lower deserts around 100.



Sun-Mon will be slightly cooler for the coast and valleys, but deserts will continue to be warm #cawx pic.twitter.com/e2T5wfyON5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 22, 2020

The dry, hot conditions will last through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Parveen said for those going outside, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential. She said the UV index through the weekend will cause sunburn in just 10 to 15 minutes, so sunblock is necessary.

San Diego County remains under stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some parks are starting to reopen.

Most of the sites that were reopened were small community parks, reports NBC 7's Bridget Naso, who added that people still needed to social-distance.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced they were working on plans for a two-phased reopening of San Diego County beaches and bays. Those public spaces across coastal cities will reopen once the region has met certain county public health goals surrounding the novel coronavirus.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the beaches and bays will open initially for only walking and running. Physical distancing would be required, and face coverings strongly recommended.

For now, there is no timeline on this; guidance for reopening beaches and bays will come from county health officials. Read more about that plan here.

