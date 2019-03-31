After a cold start to the year, San Diego may hit its warmest day of 2019 so far Sunday.

Sunshine returned to America’s Finest City thanks to high pressure and a weak offshore flow, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Landau.

“The high pressure is bringing us a drying out of the atmosphere, and it’s bringing those temperatures up for us. So, today will be the warmest day of the year (so far) in many spots,” Landau said.

Low pressure will return in the middle of the week, bringing a slight chance of showers, according to Landau.

It’ll be breezy for the coast and inland valleys Sunday and into the early week.

“By tomorrow and Tuesday, we’re going to see those winds kick up for our inland areas,” Landau said.

Sunday afternoon highs from Landau's forecast:

Borrego Springs -- 85 degrees

Chula Vista -- 83 degrees

Escondido -- 82 degrees

El Cajon -- 82 degrees

Fallbrook -- 81 degrees

San Diego -- 78 degrees

Oceanside -- 75 degrees

Imperial Beach -- 75 degrees

Campo -- 75 degrees

Julian -- 67 degrees

San Diego had a chilly and wet start to 2019, with conditions that brought flooding, damage, and toppled trees in some parts of the county.

The more-than-usual rainfall brought an explosion of wildflowers along San Diego's hillsides -- and with it, an increase in allergy sufferers.