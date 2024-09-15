Weather shift to bring cooler temps, cloudy skies, possible showers to San Diego

Cooler temperatures, breezy winds and even a chance for some showers are in the forecast for San Diego County this week, bringing the region a drastic shift from last week's heat wave.

Breezy winds are expected for San Diego County deserts Sunday afternoon and evening, with continued cooling throughout parts of the county beginning this week, forecasters said Sunday.

After an intense heat wave, county deserts are expected to cool down, with highs in the mid-80s and mostly clear and sunny conditions through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego will see cloudy conditions and chances of showers in the morning and night during the week, with mild gusts and highs in the lower 70s.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The valley areas will see mostly cloudy conditions through the week, with slight chances of showers and highs in the mid-70s. The mountains will also see some cloudy conditions, with moderate winds and highs ranging between the mid-60s to mid-70s.

"Brief warming expected on Tuesday before cooler, windier, and additional chances of light precipitation enter the forecast by Thursday. Warmer Friday into the weekend as ridging builds in from the west," the NWS said.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 72 degrees Sunday accompanied by light gusts, with mostly cloudy conditions. Chances of showers are expected after 11 p.m., with a low around 64 and chances of precipitation at 30%, according to the NWS.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet and a mixed west swell from 260 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

"Winds will strengthen from the west to northwest in the outer coastal waters Monday and Monday night, with gusts 20-25 knots likely. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday," the NWS said.