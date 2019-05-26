Strong Winds, Rain Continue Through Memorial Day Weekend

Cold wind and rain will continue to loom over the county throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Northern storms will move to the southeast throughout Sunday, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Landau.

“But by 7 (p.m.), our dinner hour, we start to see another round coming in from the north,” Landau said. This storm system will again bring scattered showers across the county.

Temperatures should stay within the high 50s in the inland valleys, Landau said. While along the coast, temperatures are expected to level out in the low 60s.

The cooler temperatures are below the seasonal average.

By noon Monday, Landau expects the wet weather to dissipate as partly sunny skies return for Memorial Day.

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains and deserts regions are expected to have winds between 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, according to Landau.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon to midnight Sunday.

NWS said 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected in areas above 6,500 feet – with as much as 8 inches of snow above 7,500 feet.

Below are rainfall totals for Sunday, as of 11 a.m., provided by NWS:

Del Mar: 0.02 inches

Encinitas: 0.02 inches

Kearny Mesa: 0.06 inches

La Jolla: 0.01 inches

Miramar: 0.07 inches

Mount Woodson: 0.11 inches

Poway: 0.06 inches

University Heights: 0.08 inches

Valley Center: 0.10 inches

For more on weather, check out Landau’s daily forecast.