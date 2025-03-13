A National City man accused of killing a mother of five and then leaving her in the street to die last weekend is being held without bail.

Jamal Lee, 27, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to hit-and-run, murder and driving under the influence.

On Tuesday in court, the victim was identified as 54-year-old Tina Smith. All five of her children were in the courtroom, clutching photographs of their mother. Several friends of the victim were also there.

Extra deputies were called in because another large group of people in support of Lee were also in the courtroom, seated on the other side of the aisle.

Judge Yvonne Campos ordered the media not to show the face of 27-year-old Lee. According to a statement read in court, he was driving on Plaza Boulevard at a fast rate of speed when he struck Smith as she tried to cross the street. After hitting her, he continued to drive to his apartment a few blocks away. He parked the car and went inside and fell asleep.

A driver who saw Lee driving recklessly followed him to his home and took pictures of the damage to Lee’s car. The good Samaritan returned to the scene of the accident and provided National City police with the photos and Lee’s address.

According to investigators, Lee's blood-acohol level was 0.186, still more than twice the legal limit.

After court, the victim’s family spoke with NBC 7 about their ordeal.

“It's not right, it can’t get right — shaky, sad — it's an emotional roller-coaster,” said one of Smith's daughters, Amber Jackson.

“That’s all we’re worried about right now, is: our mom — that’s, is all," another of Smith's daughters, Jazelle Jackson, told NBC 7. "We wish we could have her back, and we know that we can't, and so right now, we're just worried about laying her down to rest, 'cause we want her to have peace."

Family members described Smith as a loving mother and grandmother with a big smile that lit up every room. “When she smiled, you smiled,” said Jazelle.

In light of the seriousness of the case, the prosecutor asked that bail be set at $5 million. Campos took it a step further, though, saying Lee poses a substantial risk to the public, especially if he were to be able to get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence.

Lee’s next court date is April 17.c