‘We have effectively ended youth homelessness.' Riverside says new measures help house unsheltered youth

Riverside leaders said thanks to the city’s new measures, they’ve effectively ended youth homelessness.

The bold declaration was made Wednesday when city officials shared how they reached the milestone, sharing in part that their efforts focused on a strategy that involved three steps.

“Here in the city of Riverside, we have effectively ended youth homelessness,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a news conference.

Although the city technically does still have unhoused youth, the city said it reached a “functional zero” in the population, meaning the city now has the resources and services to house those ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness.

According to the city, its key strategy comes in three parts:

Creating a list of unhoused youth

Creating weekly calls with youth service providers to ensure the unsheltered youth was connected to the right resources

Increasing shelter availability.

Michelle Davis, Riverside's Director of Housing and Human Services, said the first step has been a monumental key in reaching this milestone.

“This tool has been instrumental in tracking our homeless youth and ensuring they are quickly linked to shelter,” she said.

The city still has more than 600 people living on the streets, according to its 2023 homeless count. With state funding, however, Riverside increased transitional shelter beds and has been able to offer $600 incentives to landlords willing to house vulnerable youth.

At the news conference, one young man shared his own story of experiencing homelessness and said the city’s help has been a lifeline.

“Due to a difficult family breakup and the loss of my job, I found myself homeless, living in a parked vehicle,” Gabriel Castillo shared. “I was officially housed in a unit on Jan. 24, 2025, and finally have a space I can call my own.”

Castillo said he found refuge at a city-run youth center that helped him connect to resources that helped him get back on his feet.

Those who are experiencing homelessness like Castillo once was can get more information on resources and support in Riverside here.