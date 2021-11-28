‘We Are Remaining Hopeful': Family of 84-Year-Old Missing Fallbrook Grandmother Speaks Out

Friday will mark one month since the loved ones of Elena Roy last saw or heard from her.

“We are remaining hopeful," said Doreen Swart, grandaughter-in-law. "We are, we are heartbroken, still just wanting to find her.”

The 84-year-old Fallbrook grandmother was last seen by her husband Chris Cataldo on Nov. 3 in the 900 block of Woodcreek drive in Fallbrook.

Cataldo told NBC 7, the two argued about the placement of a picture frame before she stormed out of the house and didn’t come back.

"For now we just have to focus on the idea that she left on foot and that she could have wandered off anywhere in this area," said Swart.

Saturday sheriff’s search and rescue volunteers conducted an all-day search of the Santa Margarita riverbed on foot trying to locate the woman.

"There are about 60 volunteers," said Swart. "They did an exhaustive search with canines and drones.”

The agency reported they searched a shallow pond and a river in the area but could not locate Roy. Since she went missing, her family along with dozens of community volunteers have organized multiple searches to try and find the missing woman.

"We're so grateful that they just keep trying and they're still looking and everybody who is reaching out and, you know, in any way that they can, we're really, we're hopeful," said Swart.

Roy is 5’4 about 110 to 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Her husband says she was last seen wearing a light tri-colored sweater the day she left home.

"We really just want everyone to still keep looking for her like we are, and to help bring her home because that's where she would want to be,” said Swart.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285- 6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be phoned to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.