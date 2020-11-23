Ways to Improve Gut Health Before That Big Thanksgiving Meal

Many of us are getting ready to eat lots of turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings for our Thanksgiving feast, but those big, rich meals can cause some problems for our health.

Up to 70% of your immune system resides in your gut and big meals like Thanksgiving dinner can be really hard on your digestion, which is key for the best health. If you’re not digesting your food properly, the nutrients aren’t going to the areas of the body that they need to go to.

Luckily, there are some things that you can add to your fridge that can help keep you healthy ahead of that big, holiday meal.

Studies suggest that apple cider vinegar can increase feelings of fullness and help you eat fewer calories.

So can bone broth. Bones themselves are rich in vitamins and nutrients, like iron and zinc.

“Bone broth is really this healing food because of the amino acids in the bone broth," said Clinical Nutritionist and certified Health Coach, Sharon Brown. "It supports the lining of the gut and what you can do with bone broth is you can add it to any recipe that calls for liquids. So things like rice and quinoa, any dish that you need to add a little bit of water to. to braise your meats or sauté your vegetables, you want to add in bone broth."

Kombucha, a fizzy sweet-and-sour drink made with tea, also has a ton of health benefits.

Many people say it helps relieve or prevent a variety of health problems. It aids in digestion, rids your body of toxins, and boosts your energy. It’s also said to boost your immune system, help you lose weight, and wards off high blood pressure and heart disease.

There are ways to boost digestion on Thanksgiving, too. Brown suggests starting that Thanksgiving meal with salad that way you fill up on good nutrients before moving on to the mashed potatoes and gravy.