Wave of Santa Ana Winds Expected by Weekend

Wind is expected to pick up across San Diego County on Wednesday -- leading to Santa Ana winds at the end of the week.

From Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, a wind advisory is in place for the mountains. This advisory includes Julian and Pine Valley communities. The National Weather Service says northeast winds are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph—with the potential for stronger gusts.

“We could be seeing offshore winds in the mountains gusting near about 60 miles per hour,” said NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers of potentially hazardous conditions for high profile cars on Interstate 8 between Alpine and Boulevard.

⚠️ High Wind Watch ⚠️



Issued for Wed-Thu for our northern mountains and the Inland Empire.



⚠️ Wind Advisories ⚠️



Issued for inland Orange County and San Diego County Mountains.



🌬️ Forecast wind speeds were nudged up this evening for the upcoming Santa Ana winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eUyW1oni97 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 28, 2020

As the week continues, San Diego County will be bracing for Santa Ana winds at the end of the week into Saturday, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

“It’s really going to warm those temperatures up as we end the week and head into the weekend. For the coast, the warmest days will be Friday and Saturday. Saturday we could be getting close to 80 (degrees) as a high,” said Parveen.