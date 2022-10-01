San Diego Wave FC to Host First Ever Playoff Match at Snapdragon Stadium

To earn a playoff spot as an expansion team is an amazing feat. San Diego Wave FC is the first one ever to do it in the history of the National Women's Soccer League. To not just reach the post-season, but host a match?

That's incredible. And it's happening in America's Finest Soccer City.

Louisville got a stoppage time goal on Saturday night to beat Kansas City 1-0, a huge result for the Wave because it means they earn the 3rd overall seed in the NWSL post-season, and that comes with the honor of playing at home in the first round. The Wave will host either Chicago or North Carolina (that will be decided on Sunday) on October 15, which happens to be a bye week for the Aztecs football program.

If the last two outings are any indication, no opposing teams are going to want to enter The Dragon. San Diego set an NWSL attendance record with 32,000 in its first match at the new Mission Valley stadium then had nearly 20,000 for Friday night's regular season finale, giving them two of the largest crowds in the entire league for the 2022 season.

For a playoff game? Y'all get your tickets ASAP because that place is gonna be packed and rocking.