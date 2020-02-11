Water Spews From Main Break in Rancho Penasquitos

A water main break at a Rancho Penasquitos pump station sent water gushing along a street near several schools early Tuesday.

A pipe burst at the Penasquitos Bluffs pump station sometime around 5 a.m. Tuesday, sending a flood of water onto Oviedo Street just east of Black Mountain Road.

The road connects to a preschool, Sunset Hills Elementary School, Black Mountain Middle School and Mt. Carmel High School, though it was not yet clear if any of the schools would be affected by the main break.

Water was shut off by about 5:30 a.m. and no homes or businesses were believed to be affected, according to a city crewmember at the scene.

The roadway was not closed to traffic but mud and debris accumulated on the roadway, leaving crews on scene with a mess to clean up.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.