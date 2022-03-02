Water Service Will be Suspended to 900 Neighborhoods in Tijuana, Playas de Rosarito

More than 70% of the population of Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito will be left without water service, due to the maintenance of the Florido-Aguaje aqueduct on Thursday, March 3, the State Commission of Public Services of Tijuana (CESPT) reported on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, 900 neighborhoods in both municipalities of Baja California will run out of water from 12 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 for at least 24 hours. The valves are expected to reopen 24 hours later and recovery would occur in the early hours of Friday, March 4, CESPT said.

CESPT is working to address four mainline leaks and maintain them, change valves and install a cost meter and avoid future cuts, the water agency said.

According to authorities, the service could be delayed until Saturday for "higher and more remote areas, such as southern Tijuana."

In anticipation of the cut, the authorities asked that the population only collect the water that is essential during the hours that the cut lasts and thus avoid a shortage ahead of time.

They also asked to conserve the water once the service is restored until it is ensured that all the colonies are supplied with the vital liquid.

Work will be done at Hacienda Las Fuentes, where a vent will be removed, which has already ended its useful life. Leakage will be attended in Cañadas del Florido, where it will be necessary to empty the aqueduct. One more leak that will be remedied is located on Diaz Ordaz Boulevard in Tijuana.



Below is a list of neighborhoods affected: