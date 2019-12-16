Bay Park

Water Main Break Leaves 234 Customers Without Water

The city said they do not have a timeframe of when the repairs will be complete.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Alex Presha

Water Main break shown
NBC 7

A water main break caused 234 residents in Bay Park to be without water on Monday night, the City of San Diego said.

The water main break was reported around 5 p.m. near Gardena Avenue after water was seen bubbling from under the street. It flooded the road and sidewalk in the area, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The city said a 12-inch asbestos cement water main broke impacting about 234 nearby properties. The City of San Diego Public Utilities staff was on-site working on repairs and placed temporary water wagons for impacted customers.

Residents said this is not the first time a water main break happens in this area.

“It erupted out of the street, so the water just started pouring out, we had no notice and suddenly there was a large amount of water right where it has happened many times before,” David Sogliuzzo, resident of Bay Park said.

Sogliuzzo caught the water main break on his security camera. He said this is the fifth time this has happened in a span of three years.

NBC 7 first covered a water main break along the street in 2017.

“It’s amusing, we all wonder when they are going to finally make this work,” Sogliuzzo told NBC 7.

The city said they do not have a timeframe of when the repairs will be complete.

