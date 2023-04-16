Water Main Break Affects Dozens of Homes in Lemon Grove

Repairs are underway in Lemon Grove after a main water break forced water crews to temporarily shut down the water for dozens of homes.



"She came knocking on the door telling us, ‘Hey, there's a flood, there's water,’" said Navil Galvan, an impacted neighbor.



Oliver Malkin, a spokesman with the Helix Water District says a six-inch concrete pipe broke sending water into several neighbors' homes including Navil Galvan's.



"We came outside and pretty much just sprinted into action. Put down some sandbags. We didn't have as many but put some sandbags up here,” she said.

Galvan says her neighbors alerted her at around 7 a.m. but she says it appears the main break had been going on way before then as there was water in her garage and storage unit.

"Here in Lemon Grove, we don't have sidewalks, so it actually does affect us a lot more because the water actually goes into our properties, into our homes,” said Jose Ruiz, a neighbor.



Galvan says she's lived in this Lemon Grove home for four years and never imagined waking up to that.

"To me is the aftermath, that's what I'm more concerned about. You know, a month from now if other issues are going to arise, that's what I'm concerned about,” Galvan said.

Water crews have cut off water to about 20 homes while they repair the broken pipe. A spokesman with the Helix Water District says they expect water to be restored to those homes in the next 8 to 10 hours.