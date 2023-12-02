Water contamination closures and advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

San Diego County beaches with water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

San Diego beaches with water contact advisories

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, De Anza Cove;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- San Diego Bay, Coronado;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.