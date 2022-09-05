Beach Closures

Water Contact Warning for Imperial Beach Shoreline From Possible Sewage

Beachgoers have been advised that water at the Imperial Beach Shoreline may cause illness to swimmers

By City News Service

A water contact warning was issued for the Imperial Beach shoreline Monday, where beachgoers were advised that ocean waters may contain sewage.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality stated in its warning issued Monday that bacteria levels exceeded state health standards and could cause illness to swimmers.

Similar warnings remained in effect for Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and Children's Pool in La Jolla. The county stated that those beaches remain under advisory because bacteria levels may cause illness.

Meanwhile, the ocean shoreline from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach remains closed until it can be confirmed that those areas are safe for water contact.

Current beach closures and warnings can be found at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

