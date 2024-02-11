San Diego County

Water contact closures listed for these San Diego County beaches

By City News Service

Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

San Diego County residents are urged to avoid contact with coastal waters due to increased bacteria levels caused by run-off from this week's rain until at least 9 a.m. Monday.

County health officials warned swimmers, surfers and other ocean users that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban run- off. Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided in the days following heavy rainfall, the county said.

The general rain advisory for urban run-off contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.

Beaches listed under water contact closures:

Meanwhile, water contact closures remain in effect at the following locations, according to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality:

-- Sweetwater Channel and Pepper Park;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- Coronado Shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline from the U.S./Mexico border including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows and;

-- San Diego Bay at Embarcadero Park, Including all water north of Cesar Chavez Park and west to Coronado Island including Tidelands Park, Centennial Park and Bayview Park, and North to Broadway Pier.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

