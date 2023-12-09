San Diego

Water contact closures, advisories listed for several San Diego County Beaches

Water contact closures have been issued due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards.

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline through Avenida Lunar;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa;

-- San Diego Bay, Coronado;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

