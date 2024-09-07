San Diego

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

By City News Service

Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- San Diego Bay - Coronado, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

