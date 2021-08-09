Water Contact Closure Now Includes Imperial Beach Shoreline: County

An existing water contact closure impacting the Tijuana Slough shoreline in San Diego County has been extended to include the shoreline in Imperial Beach, San Diego County officials said Monday.

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) said the beach water contact closure had been extended north to include the IB shoreline “due to ocean currents moving north into the United States.”

“Water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north through Carnation Avenue, Imperial Beach,” the department added.

Officials are adding signs at the IB shoreline warning of sewage contaminated water. Those signs will remain in place until sampling results show that the ocean water is safe to swim in.

The county said anyone seeking information on the Tijuana River can call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at (619) 662-7600.

Updates on beach closures in San Diego County can be found on this website or by calling the county’s hotline at (619) 338-2073.

The DEHQ closed the San Diego Tijuana Slough shoreline in southern San Diego County in late June due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River, which enters San Diego County from Mexico and flows through the southernmost part of the county before it empties into the Pacific Ocean.

That closure spanned the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park.