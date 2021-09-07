Imperial Beach

Water Contact Closure Issued For Wildlife Refuge, Border Field State Park

By City News Service

Beach closed sign
Getty Images

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a water contact closure Tuesday for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park.

The closure was triggered by ocean water samples exceeding state health standards, according to a DEHQ statement.

The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use.

