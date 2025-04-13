Water contact closure issued for Coronado coast due to water contamination

On Saturday the San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) issued a beach management action for the coast of Coronado between the Silver Strand Shoreline and Avenida Lunar.

In their report, the DEHQ states that there has already been a water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach shoreline since Wednesday, April 9.

This is due to the announcement made by the International Boundary and Water Commission that Mexico would release up to five million gallons per day of untreated sewage into the Tijuana River for up to five days.

The wastewater discharge is a result of the need to repair a critical junction box part of the International Collector Project, according to the International Boundary Water Commission.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

As of last night, MX is discharging 5MGD wastewater into #TijuanaRiver as part of a Junction Box repair, part of MX's Intl Collector proj - MX advises 5 day release. #USIBWC is requesting MX take action. Read statement here: https://t.co/4HWkVJVsag@leezeldin @EPA @StateDept pic.twitter.com/2pygbjkbPv — U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (@usibwc) April 10, 2025

The DEHQ advises beachgoers to avoid the water in these areas as they may cause illness. They say that the areas will remain closed until sampling and environmental conditions confirm that they are safe for water contact.

You can check out water contact closures and advisories on the DEHQ's Beach and Bay Water Quality Program website.

Earlier this week the director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that he will personally inspect the sewage crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border within the next two weeks.