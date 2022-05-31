Silver Strand

Water Contact Closure Extended to Silver Strand Shoreline

By City News Service

A rainbow forms over the Imperial Beach Pier during a storm
NBC 7

A water contact closure in Imperial Beach has been extended north to the Silver Strand shoreline, county environmental health officials said Monday.

The existing water contact closure area includes the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach shorelines, but has been extended to Silver Strand after testing confirmed water quality in that area does not meet state health standards.

In a statement, the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said, "Water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the International border north to the Silver Strand shoreline."

The county says signage warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

