Water Contact at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach Should be Avoided Due to Sewage Spill: City

Humans and pups should avoid water contact at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach for three days due to a sewage spill, the city of San Diego said.
A precautionary water contact advisory was announced Tuesday night by the city on Twitter. The city said the advisory is expected to last three days.
"Bacteria levels may exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area," the city said on its water quality website.
The County Department of Environmental Health will be testing the water to determine when it is safe for people and pets to enter.
The city did not provide details about the sewage spill, only saying that it happened along the San Diego River upstream from the popular canine-friendly shoreline.