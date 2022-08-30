Water Contact at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach Should be Avoided Due to Sewage Spill: City

Humans and pups should avoid water contact at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach for three days due to a sewage spill, the city of San Diego said.

A precautionary water contact advisory was announced Tuesday night by the city on Twitter. The city said the advisory is expected to last three days.

A precautionary advisory has been issued for Dog Beach, at the San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach, due to a sewage spill that happened earlier today upstream. The advisory is expected to be in place for 72 hours until tests confirm the water is safe to swim in. — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) August 31, 2022

"Bacteria levels may exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area," the city said on its water quality website.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The County Department of Environmental Health will be testing the water to determine when it is safe for people and pets to enter.

The city did not provide details about the sewage spill, only saying that it happened along the San Diego River upstream from the popular canine-friendly shoreline.