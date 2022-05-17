US-Mexico border

WATCH: Video Shows ‘Sophisticated' Drug Smuggling Tunnel From Tijuana to San Diego

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the tunnel’s U.S.-based end was located at a warehouse in Otay Mesa just about 300 feet north of the U.S.-Mexico border fence

By Christina Bravo and TELEMUNDO 20

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New video from the Department of Defense shows the inside of a 1,800-foot tunnel connecting a home in Tijuana, Mexico, to a warehouse in Otay Mesa in south San Diego.

The video gives viewers a first-hand look at the sophisticated tunnel systems -- which include ventilation, lighting and even a rail and hydraulic system -- used to move drugs between the U.S. and Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Photos: Drug Tunnel Discovered Connecting Otay Mesa Warehouse to Tijuana Home, 6 Indicted

The tunnel led to an opening carved into concrete inside a warehouse 300 feet north of the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa south of downtown San Diego, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. It was used to smuggle illicit drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine between the two countries, though the agency didn't specify how long it was believed to have been in operation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Six people have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs in the United States in connection with the tunnel's discovery on the Mexico side on May 14 and on the U.S. side on May 15.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said they were conducting surveillance on a National City home believed to be a "stash house" when two defendants left for a store in Chula Vista and retrieved large cardboard boxes from a dumpster. In the hours that followed, investigators saw several vehicles transporting items between the home and the warehouse in Otay Mesa, a federal complaint said. When the vehicles were stopped, drugs were found inside.

The defendants are Mario Jaramillo of Huntington Beach; Adrian Enriquez of Perris, Calif.; Juan Cruz of San Ysidro; and Vanessa Ramirez, Luz de Luna Olmos and Manuel Perez of San Diego.

Local

sea lion May 16

Sea Lion Who Was Once Spotted on Freeway Roams to National City Drain

Torrey Pines State Beach May 16

Moreno Valley Man Facing Murder, DUI Charges for Crash on Torrey Pines State Beach

More than 1,700 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of meth and 3.5 pounds of heroin were seized from the warehouse, where an exit point was carved out of the cement floor, Homeland Security Investigations San Diego (HSI) special agent in charge Juan Munoz said. The drugs had an estimated street value of $25 million.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico borderSan DiegoMexicoImmigrationTijuana
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us