Watch: Training Exercise Briefly Shuts Down San Ysidro Port of Entry

A training exercise at San Ysidro Port of Entry temporarily interrupted processing and traveler crossings at the facility Wednesday evening on the eve of the expiration of a pandemic-era federal policy that blocked some immigrants from entering the United States.

Prior to the exercise, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said a "readiness exercise" would result in "minimal" processing delays at the busy international port. CBP wait-time- tracking software predicted that traffic at San Ysidro Port of Entry would be at its lowest point around that time, with an estimated wait time of 23 minutes, the station reported.

Details surrounding what exactly authorities were training for were unknown.

The drills at the San Diego County border port began 24 hours prior to the expiration of Title 42, which has allowed Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol to prohibit the entry onto U.S. territory of migrants who could pose a health risk.

Since Title 42 went into effect three years ago, Customs and Border Protection has turned away more than 3 million asylum seekers. In April 2022, the CDC announced it would terminate the public-health order this spring.

Last week, President Joe Biden sent an additional 1,500 troops to the border in preparation for the end of the policy. Around 16,000 migrants are waiting in Tijuana for the border restrictions to be lifted.