San Ysidro Port of Entry

Watch: Training Exercise Briefly Shuts Down San Ysidro Port of Entry

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A training exercise at San Ysidro Port of Entry temporarily interrupted processing and traveler crossings at the facility Wednesday evening on the eve of the expiration of a pandemic-era federal policy that blocked some immigrants from entering the United States.

Prior to the exercise, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said a "readiness exercise" would result in "minimal" processing delays at the busy international port. CBP wait-time- tracking software predicted that traffic at San Ysidro Port of Entry would be at its lowest point around that time, with an estimated wait time of 23 minutes, the station reported.

Immigration

US-Mexico border 6 hours ago

‘Now or Never': Migrants Flood Border as Pandemic-Related Asylum Restrictions End

Title 42 6 hours ago

San Diego Working With Federal Gov't to Coordinate ‘Street Releases' Meant to Ease Stress at Migrant Processing Centers

Details surrounding what exactly authorities were training for were unknown.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The drills at the San Diego County border port began 24 hours prior to the expiration of Title 42, which has allowed Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol to prohibit the entry onto U.S. territory of migrants who could pose a health risk.

Since Title 42 went into effect three years ago, Customs and Border Protection has turned away more than 3 million asylum seekers. In April 2022, the CDC announced it would terminate the public-health order this spring.

Last week, President Joe Biden sent an additional 1,500 troops to the border in preparation for the end of the policy. Around 16,000 migrants are waiting in Tijuana for the border restrictions to be lifted.

This article tagged under:

San Ysidro Port of EntrySan YsidroUS-Mexico border
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us