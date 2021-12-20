Escondido

WATCH: Train Hits Truck in Escondido Causing Traffic in Area

By NBC 7 Staff

Police are investigating a crash in Escondido after a SPRINTER train reportedly hit a truck Monday morning causing some traffic in the area, police said.

The crash was reported at around 10 a.m. on 740 Enterprise St. near State Route 78 and Interstate 15. The train hit a blue pickup truck causing it to crash into a fire hydrant. Escondido police said no injuries were reported on the train and the driver of the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.


The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police said residents are encouraged to avoid the area of 740 Enterprise St. as the investigation continues.

North County Transit said tracks are closed between the Escondido Transit Center and Nordahl Road station. Passengers were advised to take BREEZE 303 Eastbound or wait for another train at a later time.

No other information was available.

