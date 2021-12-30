Watch: Tesla Crashes Into Barrier at Naval Medical Center

A military family seeking medical treatment for their son crashed their car into a security barrier at the entrance to Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park on Thursday, according to a Navy spokeswoman.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the entrance gate on Bob Wilson Drive, according to San Diego Naval Base public-affairs officer Krishna Jackson.



The Tesla drove through the gate but the driver didn't stop to check in, which is required for all personnel coming onto a military installation, Jackson said. Security deployed a final denial barrier to stop the car, which the Tesla crashed into. It was unclear if the occupants of the car were injured.

"I'd imagine they're pretty shook up,'' Jackson said.

Jackson couldn't disclose the boy's medical situation but said the child received treatment at the hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the incident.