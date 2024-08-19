La Jolla

WATCH: Sky Ranger 7 over La Jolla captures Torrey Pines bluff collapse on video

NBC 7's newsgathering helicopter was called out for a cliff rescue but caught the landslide on video instead

By Eric S. Page

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC 7's air asset was in the right place at the right time Monday afternoon when the chopper's photographer spotted a cliff collapsing just north of San Diego's famed Glider Port.

Hundreds of pounds — tons? — of debris from the sandstone cliff began cascading down the sheer hillside at around 4:10 p.m. It appeared that all onlookers were well clear of the scene, which was just south of the Torrey Pines City Beach parking lot.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Sky Ranger 7 was originally sent out over the beach after a cliff rescue was called in shortly before 3 p.m. That scene was cleared by lifeguards a little after 4 p.m., however and the helicopter was able to shoot video of the landslide before leaving as well.

The entire collapse appears to have taken about three minutes.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

La Jolla
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us