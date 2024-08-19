WATCH: Sky Ranger 7 over La Jolla captures Torrey Pines bluff collapse on video

NBC 7's air asset was in the right place at the right time Monday afternoon when the chopper's photographer spotted a cliff collapsing just north of San Diego's famed Glider Port.

Hundreds of pounds — tons? — of debris from the sandstone cliff began cascading down the sheer hillside at around 4:10 p.m. It appeared that all onlookers were well clear of the scene, which was just south of the Torrey Pines City Beach parking lot.

Sky Ranger 7 was originally sent out over the beach after a cliff rescue was called in shortly before 3 p.m. That scene was cleared by lifeguards a little after 4 p.m., however and the helicopter was able to shoot video of the landslide before leaving as well.

The entire collapse appears to have taken about three minutes.