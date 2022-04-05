WATCH: San Diego Freeway Chase Ends When Mercedes Driver Jumps off Bridge

A police pursuit that began on a Hillcrest-area street Tuesday afternoon ended about a half-hour later in Sorrento Valley, where, police said, a fleeing motorist pulled his white Mercedes over on a roughly three-story-high freeway bridge and jumped off of it, injuring himself.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, refused to yield when a San Diego Police Department officer tried to pull him over for a seat belt violation at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street about 2:45 p.m., SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said.

The man fled to the east for a short distance before getting onto state Route 163 and heading north, eventually merging onto Interstate 805 and then Interstate 5 while passing through northern San Diego.

Near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the fleeing motorist exited Interstate 5, then entered it again, this time heading south, where he drew the attention of a California Highway Patrol offier.

Reaching a ramp at the merger of Interstates 5 and 805, the man finally pulled to a stop, got out of the sedan and leaped over a concrete barrier on the western side of the elevated roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which by then had taken over the pursuit.

The man landed in a patch of shrubbery, where officers arrested him. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the roughly 30-foot fall, CHP public affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

After the incident, SkyRanger 7 spotted officers questioning a person on the ground outside the Mercedes up on the overpass, though it's not clear if that person was taken into custody.