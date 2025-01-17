Watch: Officers chase dirt bike riders on LA freeways and streets

Two dirt bike riders were joined by about a dozen more Thursday in an unusual chase on streets and freeway in Los Angeles.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

Initially, officers were following two dirt bike riders were on freeways in the Commerce area. They made their way to East Los Angeles, where they rode on streets and sidewalks.

One of the men appeared to be speaking on a phone as he weaved between cars on the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Just before 5 p.m., a large group of riders on off-road bikes, including a quad-bike, joined the two men. They stopped at a gas station to fill up before performing stunts on Imperial Highway and other roads in southern Los Angeles County.

Refresh this page for updates.