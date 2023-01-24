WATCH: Maya Millete Recorded Discussion With Larry About Affair

Prosecutors on Tuesday played for the first time in court a video of what appears to be Larry Millete confronting his wife, Maya Millete, over an affair she had with another man.

Larry is accused of first-degree murder in the case of the missing mother of three young children, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021.

A video uploaded to iCloud was apparently recorded by Maya, with the couple discussing the affair she had in 2020.

The video, which was displayed on the ninth day of the preliminary hearing for Larry , came as part of prosecutors’ questioning of San Diego County District Attorney Office investigator Mathew Grindley.

During the investigation into Millete’s disappearance, the investigator worked multiple search warrants to access text messages, emails and social media accounts from the Millete couple.

Grindley said the video from Tuesday was recorded on Oct. 30, 2020, and was uploaded to Maya’s Apple iCloud account. In it, she and her husband are arguing over her alleged extramarital affair. At some point, the Chula Vista mother of three asks her spouse, “So that’s enough for you to wish death on me all the time?”

Revelations of the affair were explored in court Monday when Chula Vista Police Detective Jesse Vicente testified he uncovered a “secret” Instagram account Maya used to communicate with the other man on a daily basis.

According to Grindley, who also took the witness stand on Monday, Maya and a man named Jamey exchanged sexual, romantic and caring messages with one another via the social media account from September 2020 and January 2021. The investigator also said the pair’s relationship appeared to have changed to a more platonic one.

It is unclear if Jamey is the individual the Millete couple were discussing in the video shown on Tuesday. A full transcription from the video can be found below:

Larry: He’s been trying to court you the whole time. He’s been trying … the pictures from your thing. You know, you guys got really close together on your desk. Always right here. Always, always together. You know, 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock at night, and then you start feeling stuff.

Maya: So, that’s enough for you to wish death on me all the time?

Larry: Oh, that’s enough that, you know, that you gradually had an affair since December. And he probably – whenever he got hired or whatever and you got close to him. "Oh, he’s cute," and all that stuff. You’re probably the one that hired him. You know, you interviewed him.

Maya: Seriously?

Larry: You interviewed him.

Maya: I did not interview.

Larry: You know what I mean? To get him to your team or whatever.

Maya: Really?

Larry: I don’t know. I don’t know what you guys were doing since 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock at night all the time and your projects and your team projects, mentoring and all that stuff.

Maya: So you say, after all this stuff you’re accusing me of … and this is exactly why … and then this is, you said this wasn’t going to happen?

Larry: This is like the mentoring stuff. No —

Maya: And it still happens

Larry: No, but –

Maya: And then you say you bring it up every day.

Larry: Your thing is like –

Maya: Every day you do this.

Larry: — it was never a thing.

Maya: Every day you do this.

Larry: You’re always like, "Oh, it was a thing." But, no, it was gradual. You guys … he was going for you already. He was going for you because he wasn’t happy with his thing. He was going for you. You didn’t even see it. You didn’t even see it. He was trying to court you the whole time. You didn’t even see it. You know what I’m saying? You didn’t see it coming.

Maya: What’s your point? I’m asking you why you would say stuff like that, and then you go there? And then you want to be together?

