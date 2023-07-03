Ocean Beach

WATCH: Man catches shark off Ocean Beach Pier

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Ocean Beach Pier reopened Saturday and beachgoers were treated to quite a spectacle over the weekend when a fisherman caught a shark.

Julian Beltran and his colleagues were fishing off the pier over the weekend when the angler captured a shark. He told NBC 7 that wasn’t his first time catching a shark but with the marine creature weighing roughly 150 pounds, Beltran said it was the largest one he’s snatched so far.

“This is probably the biggest,” he said.

The capture captivated bystanders on the pier who took the opportunity to snap pictures with the creature.

