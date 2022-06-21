San Diego Lifeguards Searching off Torrey Pines for Swimmer Who May Be Missing

Crews are working from land, air and sea to locate a swimmer who may have gone missing off the coast of Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego.

The search, which began shortly after noon on Tuesday, is focused at Torrey Pines State Beach, with at least nine lifeguard vehicles parked on the beach, near where North Torrey Pines Road intersects with Carmel Valley Road. Overhead, a Coast Guard helicopter is monitoring the scene as well.

Both lifeguard watercraft and a Coast Guard marine vessel are also involved in the search.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident began when a lifeguard saw a young male in distress in the water and called for help.

Another ocean-goer went missing off Mission Beach two weeks ago and has yet to be located. Recent Crawford High School graduate Woodlain Zachee-Prudhome was last seen on June 14. The teen is feared dead after getting caught in a rip current.

